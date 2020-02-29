denver-suspect-of-deadly-stabbing-legacy-amin,-forty-one,-arrested

%MINIFYHTML52ab6f0dc2d8497ed267ac88b49029d711%

Law enforcement arrested a suspect in the lethal stabbing of a person Friday night time in southwest Denver.

Denver police spokesman Kurt Barnes stated Saturday that Legacy Amin, 41, was arrested for initial-degree murder investigation. It is suspected that he stabbed a gentleman close to nine: 30 p.m. Friday on South Federal Boulevard and West Iowa Avenue.

The sufferer was taken to the healthcare facility, wherever he afterwards died. His title was not unveiled.

Barnes claimed it is unclear what brought about the assault or if there was any sort of altercation.