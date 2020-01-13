Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury 2 has been subjected to the latest news and rumors

Loading...

With the official rematch of Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury on February 22, the organizers can now draw their attention to the sub-map.

Wilders representative of Al Haymon’s PBC and Fury’s representative of Bob Arum’s Top Rank rarely come together to work on a deal like this and now each have to fill out part of the show.

Tyson Fury meets Deontay Wilder again in February

It is likely that each side will have a fight on the main pay-per-view sub-map and a few more each on the preliminary round.

However, there is also talk of the parties possibly working together on another battle for the main card.

This would be Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (Top Rank) against Sergey Lipinets (PBC) – a fight for the welterweight IBF title that would spawn the next mandatory challenger for Errol Spence.

It is known that the IBF is about to order this fight after Spence’s car accident, and Abdukakhorov informed Olamsport that it is planned for the Wilder vs Fury bill.

Mikey Williams / top spot

Emanuel Navarrete is the WBO super flyweight champion

There is no news yet about who will take PBC’s place on the main pay-per-view card, but Top Rank could be a WBO Superbantamweight title defense by Emanuel Navarrete.

It was originally claimed that Jarrell Miller could take this place, but according to Mike Coppinger, his deal with Top Rank is still in progress and Navarrete is the leader.

Coppinger has also reported that two fights Top Rank is working on have been for the preliminary sub-map. These are Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway and Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina.

The rest of the show is still produced behind the scenes.

