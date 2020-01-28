Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury II media press conference

Ringside 28/01/2020

Watch the highlights of the media press conference at Los Angeles TV Studios as Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury battled it out.

The undefeated WBC heavyweight world champion and the undefeated direct heavyweight world champion continued their word war.

Barbs were traded at a press event for special attractions. Wilder and Fury performed at FOX Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday.

It came as they approached their eagerly awaited showdown, which took place on Saturday February 22nd. A historic, common FOX Sports PPV & ESPN + PPV.

Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the event are now on sale. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com. Or www.axs.com.

The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions. TGB actions. Top rank. Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

A presentation by the Premier Boxing Champions.

The two giant heavyweights exchanged words and exchanged updates at the training camp that led to one of the most anticipated fights in the recent past.

A large media contingent was on site to watch the undefeated titans again.

It takes less than a month before they finally meet in the ring to settle the score. The rematch is 14 months after their unforgettable first encounter.

See the video below:

TICKETS & INFO

The long awaited rematch of the heavyweight titans is imminent. Undefeated WBC Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” The wilder and undefeated world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue his rivalry in the ring. Saturday February 22nd live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. A historic, common FOX Sports PPV & ESPN + PPV.

Savage vs. Fury II has been eagerly awaited since its first meeting. Wilder retained his title after a split draw after Fury miraculously rose after a 12th round knockdown to end the fight. It’s one of the most memorable moments in heavyweight history.

It has increased historic stakes in the rematch on February 22nd.