Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury II

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

Details of a second press conference with Deontay Wilder and British rival Tyson Fury were released on Wednesday.

First, the announcement comes from previous rumors that there would be no pre-fight events for the heavyweight rematch.

However, the couple are ready to discuss the pay-per-view battle again.

This time Wilder and Fury will be there live on FOX and ESPN from California.

Details of the television show have also been released.

Further verbal insults are expected as the sport prepares for one of the biggest fights in the top division for two decades.

Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” The wilder and undefeated world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will compete at a press conference in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast live on FOX, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN app.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 25th at 1:00 p.m. A few weeks before they continue their ring rivalry on Saturday, February 22nd, in a historic, shared FOX Sports PPV & ESPN + PPV live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

TICKETS & INFO

Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. The fight is primarily a presentation of the Premier Boxing Champions.

DEONTAY WILDER vs TYSON FURY II

Savage vs. Fury II has been eagerly awaited since its first meeting. Wilder retained his title after a split draw after Fury miraculously rose after a 12th round knockdown to end the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in the history of the heavyweight division. In addition, it has increased historical missions in the February 22 rematch.