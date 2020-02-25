deontay-wilder-blames-his-reduction-on-tyson-fury-in-a-40-pound-steel-suit,-wants-a-different-rematch

TSR Sports activities: Deontay Wilder is convinced that his 40-pound costume he employed as a tribute to Black Heritage Month is to blame for his reduction to Tyson Fury in Saturday night’s battle.

Wilder claimed the costume was as well major and weighed on his legs, which is why he unsuccessful to pass that seventh-spherical TKO, in accordance to Yahoo Sporting activities.

Wilder reported he options to go to Africa at the finish of March on family vacation and will physical exercise his rematch clause for a third fight with Fury. He stated he will return to boxing when he returns from Africa.

It looks that Wilder could be cleansing the household also just after this combat, Chile. Wilder is angry with his assistant mentor Mark Breland for throwing in the towel way too early and recommended that Breland will no lengthier be portion of the group on the night of the combat.

He reported he was not happy with the job of referee Kenny Bayless, who took a position from Fury in the fifth spherical, and struggled to congratulate Fury for his efficiency.

Wilder was shot down in the third spherical of the battle for the heavyweight title by a straight ideal hand and then once again in the fifth with a remaining hook to the human body. People seen that his harmony seemed not to do the job for considerably of the battle, and he slipped a number of periods and fell 2 times in addition to the official falls.

Wilder claims he was not damage by the blows and desired the chance to continue. The only actual physical injury Wilder endured was a two-centimeter cut that shut with 7 details.

