Deontay Wilder blows Tyson Fury coaching change, makes nausea menacing

World Boxing News 23/01/2020

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder has challenged Tyson Fury’s decision to hire Sugarhill Steward as his new coach before their vibrant rematch at the MGM Grand on February 22nd.

At the opening press conference to promote the fight in LA, Fury quickly reminded the “bronze bomber” of how he was “robbed” of collecting the WBC title in 2018.

Allegations came after the judges made a tie at the first session.

In the middle of his training camp, Fury made the decision to return to the Kronk Gym with Steward along with Andy Lee as part of a newly formed team.

The move saw him separated from Ben Davison. The man who deserves a lot of recognition for getting the “Gypsy King” back in the ring and on the right track.

Wilder is Fury’s third coach and second in so many years.

“If he hit me, why all the new coaches? It changes every day. Dismissal and hiring, ”emphasized Wilder.

“He wants to talk about being out of shape for the first time, but he was in great shape. He spent £ 100,000 on all of these camps.

“I still have the same people with me and I don’t have to change it.”

THREAT

Despite the shock from Fury, Wilder expects an explosive outcome. The American made a pitiful threat before returning.

“If you’re faced with the Force, there’s no way around it. You can’t prepare for it. You just have to hope it doesn’t do as much damage when you land.

“He doesn’t even know how he got to the ground or how he got up in the first fight. He has had feelings since the end of the first fight.

“I will do exactly what I announced. So I will take him out. I am the lion and I am the king of the jungle. I will tear his head off his body.

“Everyone is stuck and buckles up. It will be a fun ride to give everyone the best fight you have seen in your life. “

It is not the first time that Wilder makes such a breathtaking prediction for a fight. He previously stated that he “wanted a body in his file”.

Wilder also predicted that if he ever participated in MMA, he would kill someone.