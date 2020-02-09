Deontay Wilder can’t box, he’s a terrible boxer!

Phil Jay 09/02/2020

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has described Deontay Wilder as a “terrible boxer” who faced a massive rematch with Tyson Fury later this month.

After the controversial draw in December 2018, Wilder is currently preparing for Fury for the second time.

Wilder was overtaken by Fury for most of the fight and competed with two losses. Fury almost buried the latter through the canvas.

In his honor, “The Gypsy King” somehow rose from the ashes and gave fans the opportunity to witness a second and possibly third fight.

Given his skills as a knockout artist, however, according to Arum, Wilder doesn’t have a ring generality.

During a recent comment on the event, Arum and his co-promoter Frank Warren concluded that they are firmly convinced that they saw no major puncher at work as a poacher.

This is despite the assumption that Wilder did not have the basics that a top fighter should have.

“I have never seen a man with this punch. I have never seen anything like it. It is emphasized by the fact that he does not know how to box. He is a terrible boxer,” said Arum.

“He opens a clinic where he shows how not to box. But he has the right hand and it’s like a laser. It will find the most vulnerable part of its opponent’s anatomy, ”he added.

Arum’s words don’t match Wilder and coach Jay Deas, a duo who works tirelessly to find a fraction of a second in his opponent’s armory.

It is a plan that has only failed once in over forty battles. And one that Fury almost pulled his head off when they first met.

ABILITY

Wilder will also argue that this ability is boxing in on its own since you only have to put your enemy down for ten and that’s the name of the game.

Whatever the reality, Wilder vs Fury II is a real 50:50 battle that has been heralding interest in the division unseen for two decades.

Either Fury is beaten up or Wilder is exaggerated. It really seems that simple.

If Wilder strikes the last bell and ends the argument, Arum’s words will certainly not bother him anymore.

