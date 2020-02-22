[deontay-wilder-document:-expert-stats,-height,-weight-and-get-to,-who-he-has-fought-and-a-lot-more]

All the essential info, stats and figures about the planet heavyweight celebrity

Deontay Wilder is potentially the most volatile and explosive of all the environment boxing stars at the instant.

The Bronze Bomber has been at the best of his match for several many years and his thrilling attract with Tyson Fury was 1 of 2018’s very best bouts.

Wilder thinks he is the finest in the showpiece division and 2020 is set to be one more large yr for him.

The brash brawler from Alabama is set to confront off against Fury all over again in their a lot-expected rematch and here’s every thing you need to have to know about him.

Deontay Wilder: Debut and who he has fought

Wilder built his professional debut on November 15, 2008. He conquer fellow American Ethan Cox by TKO in the second round of their bout at the Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville.

He then had a string of fights ahead of his profitable his initial significant title, defeating Kevlin Cost for the WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title in December 2012.

He won his 1st planet title with a unanimous decision victory more than Bermane Stiverne in January 2015 and has retained that WBC heavyweight belt ever considering that.

In the latest several years, Wilder has claimed wins about Luis Ortiz, Eric Molina and Chris Arreola. He also knocked out Stiverne in their rematch in the 1st round.

His thrilling draw with Fury in Los Angeles in December 2018 was arguably the most enjoyable of his vocation.

Final year, Wilder dispatched of his required challenger Dominic Breazeale within just a single round in New York.

And in his previous battle, he developed a breathtaking knockout to defeat Cuban veteran Ortiz once more.

Deontay Wilder is the WBC champ

Deontay Wilder: Wins, losses and skilled history

In overall, Wilder has had 43 pro fights, successful 42 with just one attract.

He has claimed 41 victories through knockout with just 1 coming by the way of a conclusion.

Deontay Wilder: Pounds, height and achieve

Wilder, now 34 years old, is 6ft 7in (201cm) and has a attain of 83in (211cm).

The orthodox fighter normally weighs in at all over the identical mark and for his bout with Fury topped the scales at 212lbs (96kg).

Deontay Wilder will protect his WBC title in opposition to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder: Future struggle and potential opponents

Wilder retained his WBC belt for the tenth time when he ruined Ortiz on November 2019.

Ortiz dominated the early rounds prior to Wilder developed a spectacular a single-punch knock out to retain his unbeaten operate.

The Bronze Bomber will occur confront-to-facial area with Fury yet again later this month.

The celebrity duo will meet up with in their rematch on February, 22 at the legendary MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Should Wilder win, a unification bout with Anthony Joshua could await him afterwards in the 2020.

Fury vs Wilder: Tale of the Tape

Fury – Wilder

Nationality: British – American

Age: 31 – 34

Top: 6ft nine – 6ft seven

Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox

Achieve: 85in – 83in

Document: 29–1 – 42–1

KOs: 20 – 41

Rounds: 186 – 143

Debut: 12/6/2008 – 15/11/2008

Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber