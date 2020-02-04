Deontay Wilder gets 270 pounds of massive Tyson Fury Rock

Phil Jay 04/02/2020

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury plans to ring with 270 pounds of solid muscle on February 22nd.

Fury is currently smashing the Top Rank gym to prepare for a rematch with Deontay Wilder. The competition will take place later this month at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“The Gypsy King” is surprisingly more than three years after his comeback in training. It started with Ben Davison in late 2017.

Fury estimated £ 276 to return from a self-imposed two and a half year exile in June 2018, and still boasted of the excess skin of having lost ten stones in less than a year.

After clearing cruiserweight Sefer Seferi out of the way in a glorified spar, Fury dropped another £ 18 in two months and has since fluctuated largely between 256 and 264.

Now you advance five fights, including a first tie with Wilder in December 2018, and the 31-year-old is far less blubbery. He also works with a new trainer at SugarHill Steward.

When he exercised for a long time, taking rare breaks and building more muscles, Wilder Fury’s return could be in the best shape of his life.

However, Fury’s new plan can have a negative impact. Would it be really good to weigh so much against wild animals?

One trait you must have against the American is mobility. Another increase of over £ 239 and apart from Fury in the first fight has turned out well.

Fury was an anomaly of its own and only survived from his fighter’s instinct. But could he do it again and weigh another stone on it? – It could be seriously questioned.

THE END

Whatever the weights on Friday before the fight, fans can expect an incredible event. Certainly the biggest heavyweight fight of the 18 years.

Despite Fury’s prediction, the general consensus is that the fight ends in only two ways. Either Fury gets knocked out and is completely laid out this time, or Wilder loses almost every round and is hit hard on the cards.

If Luis Ortiz’s blueprint is put into practice and Fury can’t get into trouble, we could even see a whitewash. An outrageous end to such a massive and close struggle.

It’s so fascinating and why anyone worth their salt will be present on the MGM or watching TV while the action unfolds.

Don’t miss it!

FURY WEIGHTS (since 2015)

September 2019 – £ 254½ for Otto Wallin

June 2019 – 263½ for Tom Schwarz

December 2018 – 256½ for Deontay Wilder

August 2018 – 258 for Francesco Pianeta

June 2018 – 276 for Sefer Seferi

November 2015 – 247 for Wladimir Klitschko

