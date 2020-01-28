Deontay Wilder outlines the game plan to “crush” defeat Tyson Fury

World Boxing News 28/01/2020

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder, a heavyweight puncher, outlined his plan to knock Tyson Fury out in Las Vegas for the next month.

Wilder, who has the best knockout ratio ever in boxing, almost wiped out Fury the last time they met.

Wilder dropped his anger once in the fight and hit the Gypsy King with a crushing combo in the twelfth.

Anger declined sharply, but somehow he managed to survive. Throw back blows and see the lap on his toes.

Fury swapped the coaches for the return and set up his own blueprint to stop the American in the second.

“The Bronze Bomber” is not sure if his rival believes this declaration of intent.

“He believes in his heart that he will blow me away. I always teach people to speak it, to believe it and to receive it. The magic of everything is in faith,” said Wilder.

“Even though he says these things, I don’t feel in his energy that he believes it. I feel nervous about what happened the first time.”

To what he was working on to change the outcome of the second fight, Wilder added: “I just learned from the first fight that I had to be calmer.

“I will be much more patient in this fight, just like in the second fight by Luis Ortiz.

“The goal of boxing is to win, not just to win rounds. And I win in a devastating way.

“There are so many things that go through my mind when I take the time to adjust and measure my opponent’s movements.

I’m building the data I need to prepare him for that perfect punch. There are many things that come with skills. Not just the average fundamentals.

“There are many different things, and that’s exactly what makes boxing what it is. My ring IQ is very high, so I set it up.

“I know everything he wants to do. He has already given me 100% of him. “

TRILOGY

The winner of the super event on February 22nd at the MGM Grand is expecting a huge offer from Anthony Joshua, which he will make later this year.

Saudi Arabia has been touted as a potential venue for an undisputed association with AJ.

Despite the huge cash incentive, Wilder and Fury have already agreed on a third fight – depending on how the next installment turns out.

We will see.