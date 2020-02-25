Deontay Wilder personal injury news: ‘Bronze Bomber’ SUSPENDED immediately after Tyson Fury battering – but trilogy struggle not in question

Deontay Wilder has been medically suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission just after his defeat by Tyson Fury.

The American was under the cosh from the quite to start with bell as Fury lived up to his assure to attack and set his opponent on the again foot – managing to drop the ‘Bronze Bomber’ twice.

Deontay Wilder can't battle in the point out of Nevada for six weeks just after becoming battered by Tyson Fury

Wilder was pulled from the fight in the seventh round by trainer Mark Breland with blood gushing from his ear and lip and with a knockout seemingly inevitable.

These types of was the alarming movement of the stream of claret from the still left ear of the ‘Bronze Bomber’, there was speculation he could have perforated his eardrum following a clubbing ideal hand dropped him in the third.

It was afterwards verified he just needed 7 stitches inside the ear to stem the stream of blood, even though the NSAC have verified Wilder will nevertheless be unable to even spar in the condition until finally April 8 and are not able to fight right until April 23.

Offered it is just a 6-7 days suspension this has not prevented the former WBC heavyweight champion from invoking his rematch clause for a 3rd fight with Fury.

Fury place the American on the canvas twice just before lifting the WBC belt

Tyson Fury informed Deontay Wilder precisely what would materialize

Whoever lost in Sin Metropolis experienced 30 days in which to trigger a clause which gave them a 40/60 split of the third bout purse, with Wilder confirming on Monday he intended to request a trilogy battle.

Initially, the rubber match was set for July 18 in Las Vegas, even though Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren has admitted this could now be pushed again until eventually September or Oct and held at the new Las Vegas Raiders’ 72,000-seater stadium.

Any time the legacy-defining clash usually takes put, Wilder will be sure to head to the ring with a far lighter costume immediately after blaming his 40lbs outfit for the defeat as it drained his legs.