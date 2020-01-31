Deontay Wilder rejects Tyson Fury’s prediction of a rematch as the WBC heavyweight champ promises to “break the hammer”

Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury does not believe the words will come from his own mouth before the highly anticipated rematch next month.

The pair will re-enter the ring on February 22 in Las Vegas after their first duel in 2018 ended in a controversial draw.

AFP

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face each other again on February 22nd in Las Vegas

Anger vowed to take out the WBC heavyweight world champion, but Wilder sees it as empty words.

“Honestly and truthfully, I don’t think Fury believes the words that come out of his mouth,” Wilder told talkSPORT. “I think it’s hype. We’ll see on the night of the fight on February 22, 2020.

“We’ll see what happens. I honestly don’t think so, but if he believes it, it gives me more advantage than I need by bringing the strength to myself and I come to him with exciting strength.

“It’s like a head in an impending collision. You know what happens when I put the hammer on people. You just start doing funny things on the screen.”

Wilder also said that people will believe that Fury can win this fight more than before their first fight.

The American boxer has a record of 42: 0: 1 and has won every knockout fight except for his tie against Fury.

Tyson Fury tells Deontay Wilder: Your wife and children know that I hit you before

Wilder added: “A lot of people didn’t believe in Fury and now it’s different because he gets up and how exciting this fight was that makes it so much more exciting.

“For those who love God, everything worked for the good of the cause. We are two beings, although we have to step into the ring and do our things and release our negative energy among each other. Outside the ring we are two types who believe in a higher power and love and love God what we do. Support our family.

“Do I want to do 12 laps? Man, I’m not paid overtime. Nobody tries to do 12 laps, especially in the heavyweight division.

“This is the power pack. That is the division of power. Our name is Alabama Power Company and we don’t try to do at least 12 laps. The sooner the better.”