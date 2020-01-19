Deontay Wilder talks about retirement and asks Tyson Fury to use a lotion after promising masturbation before the rematch

Deontay Wilder has promised to retire if Tyson Fury delivers on his promise to take him out within two rounds.

The heavyweight couple will meet again on February 22nd in a rematch of their 2018 epic encounter when Fury seeks salvation.

AFP or licensor

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are two of the greatest characters in heavyweight boxing – literally

Though the Brit boxed brilliantly for twelve rounds, he left Staples Center that December night without Wilder’s WBC belt surviving two massive defeats.

And after vowing to stop the undefeated American in just six minutes, the “bronze bomber” had a few good words for the British.

“It is hard to believe that he says he will take me out in the second round,” Wilder told TMZ Sports.

“He has pillows as fists, so I can’t see that.

“If he knocks me out in the second round, I’ll retire. I’m done.”

Getty Images – Getty

The WBC champion is aiming for a final conclusion of the second leg

Anger before the fight said he would masturbate seven times a day to increase his testosterone levels and supplement his diet and training.

And although Wilder was not a personal fan of the method, he had some advice for his rival and his … unorthodox preparation.

Wilder said about this somewhat unusual training technique: “I mean, have fun. Just use the right lotion!

“Whatever he says is for entertainment or whatever … enjoy yourself!

“Just use the right lotion.

“I mean, some like thick lotion.”