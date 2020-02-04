Deontay Wilder thinks about Anthony Joshua’s next opponent, Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua is almost certain to face Kubrat Pulev when he returns in May / June.

It is now reported that conditions have been agreed for the fight in which the British WBA, IBF and WBO champion will compete against its mandatory IBF challenger.

getty

Pulev pulled out of a fight with Joshua in 2017

Previously, his two main heavyweight rivals Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face each other in a rematch on February 22.

Because of their intense rivalry, it was expected that Wilder would try to downplay AJ’s upcoming fight, but instead honor the opponent.

When asked about Pulev, the American said to ESPN: “He is a brave and strong fighter.

“I didn’t see too much of Pulev because he wasn’t too much out there.

“The things I saw, he definitely had great fights, Klitschko and stuff, I think he’s strong-willed and strong-willed.”

AFP or licensor

Wilder belonged to Pulev

The struggle that Wilder refers to is the only defeat in Pulev’s career – for Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

The brave Bulgarian took up the fight with the reigning master, but landed on the canvas several times before becoming KOd in the fifth round.

Since that defeat, he has rebuilt his career and earned his place as AJ’s compulsory subject.