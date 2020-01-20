Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua could be closer than you think

Phil Jay 01/20/2020

Rob Mark Robinson / Amanda Westcott

World Boxing News knew better than some of the meticulous efforts that both sides made to make Deontay Wilder a reality against Anthony Joshua.

WBN had already been thoroughly informed about the negotiations in the summer of 2018 and was at the forefront of publishing information on the Wilder website.

At that time, the American tried everything to get the fight across the line. Wilder was looking for a nemesis to start a long story with.

As it turned out, Tyson Fury stepped into the limelight to accept where Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn got stuck and got nervous.

Joshua was left to consider a reluctant debut in the United States. As it turned out, it worked out pretty well for AJ – in the end.

When Joshua was humiliated by Andy Ruiz Jr. in New York, he returned half a year later to take revenge on an exaggerated Mexican in Saudi Arabia.

Where are we now between Joshua and Wilder? – Well, closer than many people think.

Should Wilder defeat Fury in Las Vegas on February 22nd, an agreed third fight could never take place.

Both heavyweights have the option of a third fight, but are left to the loser. Therefore anger, the way Wilder has dealt with his opponents lately, could mean the end of the feud.

But the clause cannot immediately take up anger. Give Wilder the opportunity to fight Joshua in late summer.

📸 Mikey Williams / Stephanie Trapp / Mark Robinson

What could be a smart move would be Wilder beating Joshua giving Fury a chance to get five instead of one belt. It all depends on Wilder becoming the “One Face, One Name” that he constantly promises.

A fighter who predicted the collision is Vladimir Klitschko. When I lost to Joshua in an epic, Dr. Steelhammer was convinced that Joshua vs Wilder would happen.

He said to Elie Seckbach in 2018: “Well, sometimes this question gets confusing because when you pick a guy who is likely to lose respect for the other guy in some way. I believe that a fully united champion will represent exactly what you just asked, like the guy.

“We still have some heavyweight champions holding the titles there. I think we’ll probably see the match between Wilder and Joshua in the near future, it’s really exciting, isn’t it?

“They are both big, heavy, strong and determined. I think it is very difficult to choose someone between Joshua and Wilder because he has his strong sides. Other (weak) teams, ie the one that the other teams play during the game hopefully one thing will happen. We will see the united champion for which fans have been waiting a long time.

“I am sure that there are different opinions. The people who choose to win the fight for both.

Advantages and disadvantages

“Joshua is young and strong, he is very hungry and determined. Wilder is experienced, even if he is a heavyweight, he is easier.

“Both sides always have advantages and disadvantages. Joshua’s amateur background as Olympic champion shows that he has really good skills.

“While Wilder has been a professional for a very long time, an experienced professional (also an Olympic champion). I mean years.

“It’s a really difficult choice. Who is the one? But hopefully one day we will see the game. We will see a single champion.”

Phil Jay is the editor of World Boxing News. Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay