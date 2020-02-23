[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-2:-anthony-joshua-fired-up-for-rivals’-rematch,-talks-to-folks-about-struggle-at-airport]

Anthony Joshua is evidently on the lookout forward to Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2.

The heavyweights collide in Las Vegas tonight, live on talkSPORT, with the WBC environment title at stake.

Getty Anthony Joshua is excited about Wilder vs Fury

AJ holds the other three significant belts, WBA, IBF & WBO, and is eyeing the remaining piece of his ‘undisputed’ puzzle.

The Brit has used the week on holiday in Nigeria, seemingly about to fly household on Saturday night.

But in advance of performing so, Joshua posted the earlier mentioned online video in which he walked about the airport inquiring personnel and close friends for their battle predictions.

AFP or licensors Wilder and Fury fulfill all over again, reside on talkSPORT

Just after two votes for Wilder and one particular vote for Fury, AJ last but not least bought the reply he preferred to the dilemma, ‘Fury or Wilder?’

His close friend Benga replied: “Joshua.”

Getty Wilder and Fury are all set to go

At the weigh-in on Friday, Fury stepped onto the scales very first and came in at 273lbs (19st 7lbs) even though the champion adopted up at 231lbs (16st 7lbs).

For the initial struggle, Wilder scaled 212½lbs (15st 2lbs 8oz) – he is hence 18½lbs heavier this time around.

Meanwhile, Fury weighed in for the first struggle at 256½lbs (18st 4lbs 8oz) – so he is 16½lbs heavier.

The Brit thus weighs specifically three stone extra than the American heading into the bout.