[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-2-commentary-on-talksport:-how-to-hear-to-distinctive-are-living-coverage-of-tonight’s-las-vegas-showdown]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder meet in their eagerly-awaited rematch tonight – and talkSPORT is ringside to carry you dwell and exceptional protection.

The heavyweight stars battled out a draw in December 2018 in a thrilling fight and will do it all over yet again at the MGM Grand Backyard garden Arena in Las Vegas.

AFP Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are established to experience off in Las Vegas

Both of those gentlemen go into the struggle undefeated, with Wilder’s WBC belt, Fury’s lineal standing and the vacant Ring Journal title all up for grabs.

talkSPORT has special radio protection of the large occasion, with our coverage setting up at 10pm on Saturday evening and likely by way of to 7am Sunday on early morning.

Glenn McCrory, Adam Catterall and Dom McGuinness will be at the MGM Arena in Vegas to provide you all the create up, live motion and article fight examination.

Here’s how you can listen to our unique radio coverage…

Fury vs Wilder two particulars Day: Saturday, February 22 Predicted US start out time for principal event: 8pm-9m Envisioned United kingdom commence time for most important occasion: 4am-5am (Sunday morning) Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Whole card: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Tremendous-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Tremendous-Lightweight)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Super-Light-weight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Light-weight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Light-weight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Winner (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)

