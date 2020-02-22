[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-2:-each-fighters-weigh-in-astonishingly-large,-trash-speak-throughout-the-stage]

Video clip
By Michael Benson
22nd February 2020,
12: 23 am
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury both of those prompted a shock at their weigh-in by coming in weighty ahead of their rematch on Saturday night time.
The heavyweights, who deal with off once again stay on talkSPORT, were substantially bigger than for their initially bout again in December 2018.
Challenger Fury walked out to a reception befitting of a home fighter as his travelling military of British fans took about the MGM Grand.
Wilder was booed, but remained composed irrespective.
Fury stepped on to the scales to start with and arrived in at 273lbs (19st 7lbs).
The champion followed up at 231lbs (16st 7lbs).
For the very first battle, Wilder scaled 212½lbs (15st 2lbs 8oz) – he is hence 18½lbs heavier this time around.
In the meantime, Fury weighed in for the very first struggle at 256½lbs (18st 4lbs 8oz) – so he is 16½lbs heavier.
The Brit weighs accurately 3 stone much more than the American heading into the bout.