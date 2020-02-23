[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-2:-how-a-great-deal-heavyweight-stars-weigh-for-rematch-with-brit-3-stone-heavier]

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury both equally prompted a shock at their weigh-in on Friday by coming in large in advance of their rematch tonight.

The heavyweight stars, who facial area off once more in Las Vegas reside on talkSPORT, have been noticeably even bigger than for their 1st bout again in December 2018.

Getty Wilder and Fury are prepared for the rematch, stay on talkSPORT

Getty The champion was heavier than at any time in advance of in his profession

Challenger Fury walked out to a reception befitting of a house fighter as his travelling military of British supporters took over the MGM Grand.

Wilder was booed, but remained composed regardless.

Fury stepped on to the scales initially and came in at 273lbs (19st 7lbs) although the champion followed up at 231lbs (16st 7lbs).

For the very first combat, Wilder scaled 212½lbs (15st 2lbs 8oz) – he is therefore 18½lbs heavier this time all-around.

Meanwhile, Fury weighed in for the 1st battle at 256½lbs (18st 4lbs 8oz) – so he is 16½lbs heavier.

The Brit thus weighs specifically 3 stone extra than the American heading into the bout.

Getty The fighters ended up banned from a standard encounter-off, but had a extensive distance exchange

When Fury is substantially heavier, he insists he is now fighting at a substantially additional purely natural fat:

“I experience comfy with the pounds,” he mentioned. “I’m wherever I want to be. I have not been making an attempt to drop weight.

“I’m a giant heavyweight. I’ve been consuming clear, having perfectly and regardless of what fat I weigh on the night time is genuinely unimportant.

“You’ve observed heavyweights come in at 200 pounds. You’ve witnessed them arrive in at 300 kilos. The heavyweight division has no limit, so it’s one particular of all those points.”