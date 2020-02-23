[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-2-live-commentary-on-talksport:-how-to-pay-attention-to-exceptional-radio-coverage-of-big-las-vegas-fight]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder satisfy in their eagerly-awaited rematch – and talkSPORT is ringside to provide you are living and unique protection.

The heavyweight stars battled out a thrilling attract in December 2018 and are performing it all around all over again at the MGM Grand Yard Arena in Las Vegas, with the fight taking put in the early several hours of Sunday morning for Uk admirers.

AFP Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are established to facial area off in Las Vegas

Both equally adult males go into the fight undefeated, with Wilder’s WBC belt, Fury’s lineal status and the vacant Ring Journal title all up for grabs.

talkSPORT has distinctive radio coverage of the big event, with Glenn McCrory, Adam Catterall and Dom McGuinness at the MGM Arena in Vegas to bring you all the develop up, stay action and article fight analysis.

Here’s how you can pay attention to our exclusive radio coverage…

Online

Tune in to talkSPORT by way of our free of charge on-line streaming assistance at talkSPORT.com or by clicking the radio participant down below.

Application

Iphone – Download from the Apple iphone app shop

Android – Download from Google Engage in

Radio

talkSPORT is offered throughout the United Kingdom by using DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Television

Hear to talkSPORT by your Tv set on the subsequent channels:

Sky: Channel 0108

Virgin Media: Channel 927

Freeview: Channel 723

Freesat: Channel 731

Fury vs Wilder two aspects Date: Saturday, February 22 Expected US begin time for primary event: 8pm-9m Anticipated United kingdom start time for key celebration: 4am-5am (Sunday early morning) Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Stay on talkSPORTl Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)



