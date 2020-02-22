[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-2-live-on-talksport:-how-to-pay-attention-to-exclusive-protection-of-tonight’s-environment-title-fight-in-las-vegas]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet up with in their eagerly-awaited rematch tonight and talkSPORT will be ringside to bring you dwell and special protection.

The two superstars battled out a draw in December 2018 in one particular of the most thrilling heavyweight fights of all time and will do it all about yet again at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

AFP Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to encounter off in Las Vegas

Each adult males go into the fight undefeated, with Wilder’s WBC belt, Fury’s lineal standing and the vacant Ring Magazine title all up for grabs.

We will bring you nine hrs of uninterrupted protection from 10pm on Saturday night as a result of to 7am Sunday early morning.

Previous British cruiserweight Glenn McCrory, Fight Night presenter Adam Catterall and boxing reporter Dom McGuinness will be at the MGM Arena in Vegas to bring you all the develop up, stay motion and write-up struggle assessment.

Here’s how you can hear to our exceptional radio coverage…

On the web

Tune in to talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 by using our free on the net streaming support at talkSPORT.com or by clicking the radio participant down below.

Application

Apple iphone – Download from the Iphone application retailer

Android – Download from Google Participate in

Radio

talkSPORT is readily available across the United Kingdom through DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Television set

Listen to talkSPORT as a result of your Tv set on the next channels:

Sky: Channel 0108

Virgin Media: Channel 927

Freeview: Channel 723

Freesat: Channel 731

Fury vs Wilder two details Day: Saturday, February 22 Anticipated US get started time for major party: 8pm-9m Anticipated Uk get started time for primary function: 4am-5am (Sunday early morning) Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Full card: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Tremendous-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Tremendous-Lightweight)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Super-Lightweight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)

Adhere to talkSPORT.com for all the make-up, information, unique interviews and put up-combat investigation and response to Fury vs Wilder 2