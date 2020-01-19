Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 officially for BT Sport Box Office on February 22nd

World Boxing News 19/01/2020

Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury II was officially confirmed at the BT Sports Box Office in the UK, as WBN mentioned earlier last week.

After a bidding war with Sky. BT Sport prevailed against tough competition and landed the heavyweight blockbuster for its paid platform.

As part of an ongoing contract with Frank Warren, BT Sport declined to decline an offer from Sky. Rumor has it that Fury has dropped as much as $ 10 million to maintain the conflict with BT.

In a statement released on Sunday, BT Sport said:

Bronze bomber, gypsy king

KO power, elite boxes IQ

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place on February 22nd in Las Vegas and will only be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office HD.

The couple’s first fight in December 2018 ended with a controversial draw. Fury overtook the WBC heavyweight champion despite suffering two defeats.

And in the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the duo will block the horns again due to the first fight.

It is one of the most anticipated recalls in heavyweight history.

TICKETS & INFO

The long awaited rematch of the heavyweight titans is imminent. Undefeated WBC Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” The wilder and undefeated world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury will continue his rivalry in the ring on Saturday February 22nd.

The fight will be played live in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in a historic, joint FOX Sports PPV & ESPN + PPV.

BT Sports Box Office HD will also be showing the show on British soil.

Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. First, the event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions. Also TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A presentation by the Premier Boxing Champions.

Savage vs. Fury II has been eagerly awaited since its first meeting. Wilder retained his title after a split draw after Fury miraculously rose after a 12th round knockdown to end the fight. It is one of the most memorable moments in the history of the heavyweight division. It has increased historical stakes in the February 22 rematch.