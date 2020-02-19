[Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Remembering when Fury unintentionally called out England women’s footballer Lucy Bronze as an alternative of Wilder]

By
Paula Griffin
-
Oversight


By Michael Benson

19th February 2020,
three: 45 pm

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s rivalry has been making for eight many years on social media.

The heavyweight pair, who are thanks to rematch reside on talkSPORT this Saturday, have exchanged lots of Twitter trash speak in the earlier, dating all the way again to 2012.

Tyson Fury will rematch the ‘Bronze Bomber’ on Saturday night

Bronze played for England at the Women’s World Cup last summer

Even so, just one particularly hilarious instant came in 2014, when Derek Chisora pulled out of his scheduled rematch with Fury.

The ‘Gypsy King’ took to Twitter to seek an substitute opponent with Wilder firmly in his sights.

Nevertheless, rather of tagging the American @BronzeBomber, Fury as an alternative known as out England women’s footballer Lucy Bronze.

His now-deleted tweet read through: “Told you all what would happen. Come across me a true guy to combat the furious1. Pussys pussys pussys. @LucyBronze I want you punk.”

Tyson Fury quickly corrected himself

Tyson Fury promptly corrected himself

16 minutes later Fury adopted up with a correction: “Ok I pressed the improper particular person @LucyBronze.”

Bronze herself took the simply call-out really perfectly.

She replied: “Hahaha the tweets I’m having for the reason that of this… Sorry to permit absolutely everyone down, but I’m unavailable for a combat.”