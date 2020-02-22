[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-2-undercard:-verified-fighters-which-include-previous-heavyweight-winner-beaten-by-anthony-joshua]

The undercard for the really-anticipated Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II battle is established to present an correctly enjoyable get started to a enormous evening in Las Vegas.

talkSPORT will be there to carry you are living and exceptional commentary from start out to end as we get set for a single of the largest fights in a technology.

Former heavyweight environment champion Charles Martin, who was dethroned by Anthony Joshua in 2016, will consider on Gerald Washington prior to the major celebration on Saturday, February 22.

GETTY Tyson Fury will deal with Deontay Wilder once again on February 22

Thrilling Mexican Emanuel Navarrete will protect his WBO super-bantamweight title versus Jeo Santisima.

And Sebastian Fundora will get on Daniel Lewis in a tremendous-welterweight bout.

“It is great to be back on the massive phase,” claimed Martin.

“February 22 will get me a single move closer to my objective of turning into two-time heavyweight champion.”

Washington replied: “This title eliminator is a very large prospect for me and I’m heading to do all the things in my ability to win.”

The always active Navarrete stated: “I am determined to make my fifth defence in much less than a yr and particularly simply because I’m happy to be portion of an historic card headlined by Wilder vs. Fury II.

Getty Charles Martin held the IBF title in 2016, but was rapidly stopped by Anthony Joshua

Mikey Williams/Best Rank Emanuel Navarrete is the WBO tremendous-bantamweight king

“This is a terrific opportunity to set on an exhibition for the enthusiasts and showcase my expertise the moment yet again.”

Although his opponent Santisima extra: “I definitely enjoy this option, as this has been my aspiration considering that I was a kid.

“For this battle, I will train and prepare to turn out to be the new champion. I do not sense any pressure. I will just do my best on fight evening to exhibit the globe who I am.”

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Complete undercard