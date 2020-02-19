[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-2:-wayne-rooney-tends-to-make-prediction-for-heavyweight-rematch,-doesn’t-believe-fury-will-go-for-ko]

Wayne Rooney has explained to talkSPORT that he is sceptical more than Tyson Fury’s declare that he will knock out Deontay Wilder.

On the other hand, the Derby guy is backing the ‘Gypsy King’ to win this Saturday’s rematch no matter, stay on talkSPORT.

Getty Wayne Rooney mimicked Phil Bardsley knocking him out in a purpose celebration

Rooney described to talkSPORT’s Ian Abrahams: “I feel it’ll be clearly a quite attention-grabbing struggle.

“After what happened last time, I continue to assume Fury received it. Massive knockdown at the end, but he dominated the struggle.

“And I think it’ll be extremely very similar. Fury will consider and box him, I know he said he’s gonna go for the knockout, but I think that is naturally a little bit of psychology.

“He’ll check out and acquire on details and Wilder will attempt and be client and hold out to attempt and get a knockout.

“But I think Fury appears in superior form this time as well so I imagine Fury will win on factors.”

AFP Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to face off in Las Vegas, stay on talkSPORT

For the duration of his footballing profession, Rooney has never ever hidden his adore for boxing.

He was infamously floored by Phil Bardsley in a kitchen area sparring movie back in 2015 and subsequently celebrated a objective against Tottenham by pretending to be KOd.