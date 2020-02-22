[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-2-weigh-in:-each-fighters-weigh-in-astonishingly-weighty,-trash-speak-throughout-the-stage]

Video
By Michael Benson
22nd February 2020,
10: 08 am
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury equally induced a shock at their weigh-in by coming in heavy ahead of their rematch tonight.
The heavyweights, who deal with off once again live on talkSPORT, have been considerably more substantial than for their initial bout again in December 2018.
Challenger Fury walked out to a reception befitting of a property fighter as his travelling army of British followers took above the MGM Grand.
Wilder was booed, but remained composed no matter.
Fury stepped on to the scales initially and came in at 273lbs (19st 7lbs) whilst the champion adopted up at 231lbs (16st 7lbs).
For the 1st fight, Wilder scaled 212½lbs (15st 2lbs 8oz) – he is as a result 18½lbs heavier this time all-around.
In the meantime, Fury weighed in for the 1st combat at 256½lbs (18st 4lbs 8oz) – so he is 16½lbs heavier.
The Brit weighs just 3 stone additional than the American heading into the bout.
Fury vs Wilder 2: Tale of the Tape
Fury – Wilder
Nationality: British – American
Age: 31 – 34
Top: 6ft 9 – 6ft seven
Stance: Orthodox – Orthodox
Attain: 85in – 83in
Document: 29–1 – 42–1
KOs: 20 – 41
Rounds: 186 – 143
Debut: 12/6/2008 – 15/11/2008
Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber