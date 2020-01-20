Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II: “The Best” For The Beginning Of The Boxing Era Of “Super Heavyweights”

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, will once again be part of Deontay Wilder’s team before his delicious clash with archrival Tyson Fury.

Brown was involved in the first duel between the two heavyweights in 2018, which ended in a tie at the Staples Center.

After discussions for the rematch last year stalled, Fury opted for a lucrative contract with Bob Arums Top Rank in collaboration with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

Wilder is in the factions behind Fury.

For Fury, who wants to win the WBC title on the ESVN + and FOX PPV networks, this is the third of five fights. In a crafty dig, Brown revealed why he believes the “Gypsy King” decided not to fight Wilder a second time in 2019.

“There will be bombs in the MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22nd. We have two superstars here. The best two heavyweights in the world,” said Brown.

“Both fighters will show a lot of passion at this press conference and until this fight because so much is at stake.

“They are the best in boxing. There is nothing better than a big heavyweight championship fight. We have the most unbeatable punch, the most feared heavyweight in the world, and I believe that Deontay Wilder is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

“There is a reason why Fury and his team didn’t want the immediate rematch after the first fight. Instead, he did a few fight-ups because he felt that power on December 1st. That won’t change this time, he can only ask Luis Ortiz.

“I was lucky enough to promote the first fight and I think we have something special in this rematch. I’m looking forward to a fantastic fight on February 22nd and we’ll see everyone there. ‘



DuBoef

In the meantime, Todd DuBoef, the president of Top Rank, discussed with Fury and Wilder the importance of the showdown and described it as the “renaissance” of heavyweight boxing.

“We’re talking about boxes with a renaissance, but it’s really about the heavyweight division. That’s what this renaissance is going to create more than anything else at the moment.

“Tyson is so true, so rude, and does everything he does. When you combine it with Deontay Wilder, you have two great personalities.

“This is really the start of the next super heavyweight boxing run.”

