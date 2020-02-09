Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II will be broadcast in US cinemas on February 22nd

Ringside 09/02/2020

The United States Cinemas broadcast the massive fight between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury on February 22.

The undefeated bronze bomber Wilder and the true Brit “The Gypsy King” Fury will deliver their hot rematch at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Savage vs. Fury II lands on Earth 14 months after Stellar’s first launch, where Wilder retained his title with a tie after Fury got up after a titanic rain on round twelve.

This long-awaited rematch will allow fans in the U.S. to watch the action in a unique way, as it is shown in more than 450 selected cinemas.

This was possible due to a distribution agreement with Fathom Events. An organization that has held many PPV events in cinemas.

The cinemas simultaneously broadcast the event, which can also be seen on ESPN + and FOX PPV.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at the box offices of the participating cinemas.

