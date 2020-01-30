Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch undercard announced including the former heavyweight champion beaten by Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder’s undercard against Tyson Fury has now been officially announced, four weeks before the major rematch on February 22nd.

Former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin, who was dethroned by Anthony Joshua in 2016, will face Gerald Washington in the co-main event.

Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Fury meets Wilder again on February 22nd

SHOWDOWN

Jake Paul vs Gib: when’s the fight? When does the live stream start? Ring on foot?

incite

Carl Froch explains, “Cannabis is a big plus” because it calls for legalization

collision

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2 Date: When Do Superstars Meet in Rematch?

SECRETS

Anger refuses to film the boxing training for Wilder Rematch Preview Shows

THE EVIL

Jarrell Miller is about to return after signing with Tyson Fury’s US promoters

INTRODUCTION

Anthony Joshua responds after Deontay Wilder’s ex-promoter claims he was exiled

TOP DOG

Deontay Wilder is “the best heavyweight”, claims the world champion

HOMECOMING

Anthony Joshua against Kubrat Pulev “almost certainly in the UK,” said Hearn

OUT

Wilder’s former promoter claims he was banished after preparing the DAZN meeting for AJ Bout

GRATEFUL

Josh Taylor thanks Shane and Barry McGuigan who released the next fight update despite separation

Exciting Mexican Emanuel Navarrete will defend his Super Bantamweight WBO title against Jeo Santisima.

And Sebastian Fundora will compete against Daniel Lewis in the welterweight division.

“It’s great to be back on the big stage,” said Martin. “On February 22nd, I will be one step closer to my goal of becoming a two-time heavyweight champion.”

Washington replied, “This title eliminator is a very big opportunity for me and I will do everything I can to win.”

Getty

Martin held the IBF title in 2016 but was quickly stopped by AJ

Mikey Williams / top spot

Emanuel Navarrete is the WBO king in the super bantamweight

Navarrete, who is always active, said: “I am motivated to complete my fifth defense in less than a year, and especially because I am proud to be part of a historical map led by Wilder vs. Fury II.”

“This is a great opportunity to have an exhibition for the fans and to demonstrate my talent again.”

While his opponent added Santisima: “I really appreciate this opportunity as it has been my dream since I was a child.

“I will train for this fight and prepare to become the new champion. I don’t feel any pressure. I’ll just do my best on Battle Night to show the world who I am. “