Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury two: Boxing fans shocked by big 6ft 6ins fighter dwarfing 11 stone opponent on undercard

Paula Griffin
By Michael Benson

23rd February 2020,
three: 16 am

Sebastian Fundora captured the awareness of boxing lovers during his struggle on the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch undercard.

The 6ft 6ins fighter shocked his new broader viewers who struggled to fathom his ability to battle in the 11 stone (154lbs) super-welterweight division.

Fundora dwarfed Lewis

Fundora is just one particular inch shorter than WBC heavyweight champion Wilder competing in the primary celebration.

Regardless, the 22-yr-outdated efficiently made pounds on Friday.

He massively outsized his 5ft 10ins opponent Daniel Lewis as a outcome.

Wilder is only slightly taller than Fundora

The fight by itself was somewhat unentertaining as Fundora coasted to a unanimous conclusion triumph.

He is now 14–one (9 KOs).

You can browse a round-up of the response down below.

