[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two-commentary-on-talksport:-how-to-pay-attention-to-exclusive-are-living-protection-of-enormous-las-vegas-combat]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fulfill in their eagerly-awaited rematch in the early hours of Sunday morning – and talkSPORT is ringside to deliver you live and unique coverage.

The heavyweight stars battled out a draw in December 2018 in a thrilling fight and are performing it all above again at the MGM Grand Back garden Arena in Las Vegas.

AFP Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to encounter off in Las Vegas

The two males go into the battle undefeated, with Wilder’s WBC belt, Fury’s lineal position and the vacant Ring Journal title all up for grabs.

talkSPORT has special radio protection of the big event, and will carry you all the quite most effective of the undercard motion as effectively as the primary occasion.

Glenn McCrory, Adam Catterall and Dom McGuinness will be at the MGM Arena in Vegas to bring you all the establish up, are living action and post fight examination.

Here’s how you can listen to our distinctive radio coverage…

On line

Tune in to talkSPORT by way of our cost-free on-line streaming provider at talkSPORT.com or by clicking the radio player underneath.

App

Iphone – Download from the Apple iphone application store

Android – Download from Google Engage in

Radio

talkSPORT is readily available throughout the United Kingdom by way of DAB electronic radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Television set

Pay attention to talkSPORT by means of your Television on the adhering to channels:

Sky: Channel 0108

Virgin Media: Channel 927

Freeview: Channel 723

Freesat: Channel 731

Fury vs Wilder two details Date: Saturday, February 22 Envisioned US commence time for principal occasion: 8pm-9m Envisioned Uk start off time for key party: 4am-5am (Sunday early morning) Location: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Are living on talkSPORTl Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)



Follow talkSPORT.com for all the build-up, news, exceptional interviews and article-battle evaluation and response to Fury vs Wilder 2