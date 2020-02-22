[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two-dwell-commentary-on-talksport:-how-to-listen-to-unique-coverage-of-tonight’s-las-vegas-showdown]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will fulfill in their eagerly-awaited rematch tonight and talkSPORT will be ringside to deliver you are living and special protection.

The two superstars battled out a attract in December 2018 in a person of the most thrilling heavyweight fights of all time and will do it all over all over again at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

AFP Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to encounter off in Las Vegas

The two gentlemen go into the fight undefeated, with Wilder’s WBC belt, Fury’s lineal status and the vacant Ring Magazine title all up for grabs.

We will provide you 9 hours of uninterrupted coverage from 10pm on Saturday night via to 7am Sunday early morning.

Previous British cruiserweight Glenn McCrory, Battle Evening presenter Adam Catterall and boxing reporter Dom McGuinness will be at the MGM Arena in Vegas to convey you all the make up, stay action and submit battle analysis.

Here’s how you can pay attention to our unique radio coverage…

Fury vs Wilder two aspects Day: Saturday, February 22 Envisioned US start time for principal function: 8pm-9m Predicted Uk start out time for most important party: 4am-5am (Sunday morning) Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Total card: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Tremendous-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Super-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Super-Light-weight)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Tremendous-Lightweight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Light-weight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Champion (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)

