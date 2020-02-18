[Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury two: ‘Gypsy King’ drops hints about sensational ring stroll for Saturday’s rematch]

Paula Griffin
By Michael Benson

18th February 2020,
Tyson Fury has promised talkSPORT that he will generate one more beautiful ring entrance before his rematch with Deontay Wilder on Saturday night time.

The ‘Gypsy King’ famously emerged to ‘Return of the Mack’ during his 2018 comeback in advance of an epic compilation for the very first Wilder bout a few months later.

In 2019, Fury produced his Las Vegas debut with ‘Living in America’ and then headlined Mexican Independence Day with a Mariachi ring stroll.

Reflecting on the initial Wilder struggle, Fury told talkSPORT’s Adam Catterall: “I was stunned to see how quite a few had travelled about, there had been countless numbers, weren’t there?

“It was like I was boxing at house in Manchester. It was unquestionably a pro-Tyson Fury crowd, which is for confident.”

Deontay Wilder also knows how to make an entrance

Deontay Wilder also appreciates how to make an entrance

Asked about the ring walk, Fury said: “It was surely amazing. Massive shout out DJ Majestic, he’s hooked me up once again for this fight.

“He normally has accomplished from my comeback and he’s not gonna allow us down this time. It’s gonna be something distinctive.

“Fury’s on Fireplace is in there, really don’t be concerned about that, it is the topic tune.

“Spicy and it’s going to be astounding. I have acquired a very good ring stroll prepared, let us set it that way.”

The Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch will be live on talkSPORT this weekend.