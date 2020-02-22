[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two:-‘gypsy-king’-hilariously-mimics-‘bronze-bomber’-after-realising-they’re-viewing-each-and-every-other-on-are-living-backstage-cameras]

Tyson Fury had a moment of genius as he and Deontay Wilder appeared on the reside backstage cameras right before their weigh-in on Friday.

The heavyweights, who rematch stay on talkSPORT this weekend, were both equally seeing a person another on the stream in the dressing rooms in advance of coming out to hit the scales.

Tyson Fury mimicked Deontay Wilder

Fury realised this and so began waving and blowing kisses to Wilder, who was cosied up to his fiance Telli Swift.

Deontay replied by unsubtly scratching his encounter with his middle finger.

When the cameras once again showed the pair, the ‘Gypsy King’ hilariously imitated Wilder and Swift by cosying up to his brother Shane on the couch.

Getty Wilder and Fury are prepared for the rematch, dwell on talkSPORT

As for the weigh-in alone, the challenger stepped onto the scales very first and came in at 273lbs (19st 7lbs).

The champion adopted up at 231lbs (16st 7lbs).

For the first combat, Wilder scaled 212½lbs (15st 2lbs 8oz) – he is therefore 18½lbs heavier this time around.

In the meantime, Fury weighed in for the 1st battle at 256½lbs (18st 4lbs 8oz) – so he is 16½lbs heavier.