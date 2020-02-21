[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two-live-on-talksport:-how-to-pay-attention-to-special-protection-of-world-title-combat-from-las-vegas]

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will meet in their eagerly-awaited rematch on Saturday night time and talkSPORT will be ringside to convey you stay and special coverage.

The two superstars battled out a attract in December 2018 in just one of the most thrilling heavyweight fights of all time and will do it all more than again at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

AFP Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are established to encounter off in Las Vegas

Both males go into the fight undefeated, with Wilder’s WBC belt, Fury’s lineal standing and the vacant Ring Magazine title all up for grabs.

We will convey you nine hrs of uninterrupted protection from 10pm on Saturday evening by means of to 7am Sunday early morning.

Former British cruiserweight Glenn McCrory, Struggle Evening presenter Adam Catterall and boxing reporter Dom McGuinness will be at the MGM Arena in Vegas to deliver you all the build up, are living motion and publish combat evaluation.

Here’s how you can hear to our distinctive radio coverage…

Fury vs Wilder two particulars Day: Saturday, February 22 Expected US start time for main party: 8pm-9m Predicted British isles commence time for primary event: 4am-5am (Sunday early morning) Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas Whole card: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury – (Heavyweight)

Charles Martin vs Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs Jeo Santisima (Super-Bantamweight)

Sebastian Fundora vs Daniel Lewis (Tremendous-Welterweight)

Subriel Matias vs Petros Ananyan (Super-Lightweight)

Amir Imam vs Javier Molina (Super-Light-weight)

Rolando Romero vs Arturs Ahmetovs (Light-weight)

Gabriel Flores Jr vs Matt Conway (Light-weight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Corey Winner (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)

Stick with talkSPORT.com for all the establish-up, information, distinctive interviews and article-struggle assessment and response to Fury vs Wilder 2