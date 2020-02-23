[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two:-previous-anthony-joshua-opponent-charles-martin-scores-a-person-punch-ko-of-gerald-washington-on-undercard]

By Michael Benson
23rd February 2020,
four: 45 am
Charles Martin knocked out Gerald Washington in dramatic trend on the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury undercard.
The previous IBF champion was dethroned by Anthony Joshua in 2016, but is now at the time once again on the comeback path.
Following 6 unentertaining rounds, 1 one remaining hand finished proceedings.
The bout was an IBF eliminator which means Martin is now a single move closer to a 2nd shot at the title following this victory.
All through his initial reign, he was only champion for 85 days.
fight night time
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2: Distinctive protection of massive environment title clash
TALL
Supporters shocked by large 6ft 6ins boxer dwarfing 11 stone opponent on Wilder vs Fury card
Modern?
David Haye mocked for ‘wearing dressing gown’ on Wilder vs Fury two Tv broadcast
GET IT Done
Saunders updates on Canelo, hopes for ‘signed, sealed and delivered’ upcoming 7 days
RICHES
Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 breaks enormous heavyweight ticket cash report
fight evening
Fury vs Wilder commentary on talkSPORT: Listen to exceptional coverage from Vegas
Revenue
Tyson Fury stands to make ‘well more than $40million’ from rematch with Deontay Wilder
Necessary
Anthony Joshua next battle: Day and venue for Kubrat Pulev defence documented
fears
What transpires if Tyson Fury’s eye slash reopens towards Deontay Wilder?
GIANTS COLLIDE
How considerably Fury and Wilder weigh for rematch with Brit 3 stone heavier
Martin won the belt when his opponent Vyacheslav Glazkov suffered a knee personal injury.
He then took a large payday to protect against AJ and was knocked out in two rounds at the O2 Arena.