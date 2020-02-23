[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two:-previous-anthony-joshua-opponent-charles-martin-scores-a-person-punch-ko-of-gerald-washington-on-undercard]

23rd February 2020, four: 45 am

Charles Martin knocked out Gerald Washington in dramatic trend on the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury undercard.

The previous IBF champion was dethroned by Anthony Joshua in 2016, but is now at the time once again on the comeback path.

Getty Charles Martin is the ex-IBF heavyweight champion

Following 6 unentertaining rounds, 1 one remaining hand finished proceedings.

The bout was an IBF eliminator which means Martin is now a single move closer to a 2nd shot at the title following this victory.

All through his initial reign, he was only champion for 85 days.

Martin won the belt when his opponent Vyacheslav Glazkov suffered a knee personal injury.

He then took a large payday to protect against AJ and was knocked out in two rounds at the O2 Arena.