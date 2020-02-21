[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two:-promoter-bob-arum-reveals-how-substantially-cash-‘gypsy-king’-stands-to-make-from-rematch]

Tyson Fury will get property a sizeable sum for this weekend’s rematch with Deontay Wilder, if it proves as thriving as his promoter Bob Arum expects.

The ‘Gypsy King’ will square off with the ‘Bronze Bomber’ yet again live on talkSPORT from Las Vegas this Saturday evening and could stroll away with upwards of $40million (£31million) from the celebration.

When questioned about the financials of the bout, Arum described: “There are guarantees each fighter receives. It’s a total 50/50 deal between our marketing and Wilder’s promotion.

“It’s offered out in the arena, so that’s $16million less taxes. We also know the closed circuit product sales are carrying out better than anybody anticipated.

“What we never know is the English pay out-for each-perspective and the US pay-per-view.

AFP Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fulfill all over again on Saturday, live on talkSPORT

“If the pay-per-look at strike two million right here they would every get, I really do not know what Wilder would get, but my man would get effectively over $40million.

“I’ve talked to Frank Warren, who’s the co-promoter with Tyson Fury, and he believes the English shell out-for each-view, even at 4 in the early morning, will be one million.

“What they stop up with is dependent on the US and English pay-for every-watch.”