[Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury two: Promoter Bob Arum reveals how substantially cash ‘Gypsy King’ stands to make from rematch]

By
Paula Griffin
-
[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two:-promoter-bob-arum-reveals-how-substantially-cash-‘gypsy-king’-stands-to-make-from-rematch]
Revenue

21st February 2020,
10: 06 am

Tyson Fury will get property a sizeable sum for this weekend’s rematch with Deontay Wilder, if it proves as thriving as his promoter Bob Arum expects.

The ‘Gypsy King’ will square off with the ‘Bronze Bomber’ yet again live on talkSPORT from Las Vegas this Saturday evening and could stroll away with upwards of $40million (£31million) from the celebration.

Tyson Fury is promoted by Bob Arum (left), with Frank Warren

Mikey Williams/Prime Rank

Tyson Fury is promoted by Bob Arum (remaining), with Frank Warren

electric power


Lennox Lewis: ‘Fury concussed Wilder in the initial fight, he has energy to KO him’

Chill out fellas


McGregor pleads with NSAC to alter decision to ban Fury and Wilder stare down

clash


Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder two date, British isles commence time and what has been explained so far

Deadman


Mike Tyson recalls Tyson Fury’s Undertaker moment in very first Deontay Wilder fight

sharp


‘You major dosser’ – Fury unveils hottest fit developed to ‘throw Wilder off his game’

VERDICT


Wilder vs Fury two: Predictions from the boxing planet which includes AJ, Canelo, Pacquiao

diary date


View Fury vs Wilder 2 weigh in: When will stars encounter off in advance of rematch?

combat night time


Fury vs Wilder commentary on talkSPORT: Listen to distinctive protection from Vegas

highlights


Watch Wilder and Fury’s 1st blockbuster battle once again forward of enormous rematch

won’t be able to skip


Fury vs Wilder two: How to pay attention, view and reside stream heavyweight showdown

When questioned about the financials of the bout, Arum described: “There are guarantees each fighter receives. It’s a total 50/50 deal between our marketing and Wilder’s promotion.

“It’s offered out in the arena, so that’s $16million less taxes. We also know the closed circuit product sales are carrying out better than anybody anticipated.

“What we never know is the English pay out-for each-perspective and the US pay-per-view.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury meet again on Saturday, live on talkSPORT

AFP

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury fulfill all over again on Saturday, live on talkSPORT

“If the pay-per-look at strike two million right here they would every get, I really do not know what Wilder would get, but my man would get effectively over $40million.

“I’ve talked to Frank Warren, who’s the co-promoter with Tyson Fury, and he believes the English shell out-for each-view, even at 4 in the early morning, will be one million.

“What they stop up with is dependent on the US and English pay-for every-watch.”