[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two-undercard:-fights-confirmed-which-includes-former-heavyweight-champion-overwhelmed-by-anthony-joshua]

The Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II undercard has now been formally verified.

Former heavyweight earth winner Charles Martin, who was dethroned by Anthony Joshua in 2016, will acquire on Gerald Washington just before the main function on Saturday, February 22.

GETTY Tyson Fury will deal with Deontay Wilder once more on February 22

Remarkable Mexican Emanuel Navarrete will defend his WBO super-bantamweight title against Jeo Santisima.

And Sebastian Fundora will get on Daniel Lewis in a super-welterweight bout.

“It is fantastic to be back on the major stage,” stated Martin.

“February 22 will get me one phase closer to my purpose of starting to be two-time heavyweight winner.”

Washington replied: “This title eliminator is a quite huge prospect for me and I’m going to do everything in my electricity to acquire.”

The always energetic Navarrete explained: “I am determined to make my fifth defence in a lot less than a yr and specifically simply because I’m very pleased to be part of an historic card headlined by Wilder vs. Fury II.

Getty Charles Martin held the IBF title in 2016, but was immediately stopped by Anthony Joshua

Mikey Williams/Best Rank Emanuel Navarrete is the WBO tremendous-bantamweight king

“This is a good opportunity to set on an exhibition for the enthusiasts and showcase my expertise once once again.”

When his opponent Santisima additional: “I seriously appreciate this option, as this has been my aspiration since I was a child.

“For this combat, I will prepare and prepare to grow to be the new champion. I never come to feel any pressure. I will just do my greatest on battle night time to exhibit the entire world who I am.”

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury: Comprehensive undercard