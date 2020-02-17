[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two:-when-wilder’s-opponent-taunted-him-and-obtained-knocked-spark-out-times-later-on]

Video
By Michael Benson
17th February 2020,
11: 02 am
Current: 17th February 2020,
11: 16 am
When a young Deontay Wilder was taunted by his opponent Damon Reed back in 2011, the final result was inescapable.
The ‘Bronze Bomber’ has scored 41 KOs from his 43 fights to day, but at this place was just 16-.
Psychological WARFARE
Johnny Nelson clarifies why Fury should really make Wilder ‘angry’ to acquire rematch
Gone
Tyson Fury thinks Deontay Wilder sacked promoter simply because of his response to the draw
THE Coach
Tyson Fury’s to start with coach on how he realized Brit would come to be a planet champion
diary day
Watch Fury vs Wilder two weigh in: When will stars confront off forward of rematch?
PROFILE
Who is Tyson Fury’s coach? SugarHill Steward – the mentor behind Wilder rematch
highlights
Observe Wilder and Fury’s initially blockbuster combat again ahead of big rematch
can’t overlook
Fury vs Wilder 2: How to pay attention, view and live stream heavyweight showdown
fight night time
Fury vs Wilder on talkSPORT: How to hear to exclusive coverage from Las Vegas
Confirmed
Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury 2 undercard: Fights confirmed for rematch blockbuster
clash
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 date, British isles start out time and what has been said so significantly
Because of to the simple fact he started out boxing reasonably late (aged 20) and was subsequently rapidly-tracked to successful Olympic bronze, Wilder’s management group elected to just take points sluggish when he turned professional.
Consequently, in his 17th bout, the long run champion was however experiencing journeyman opposition on reasonably compact exhibits in his hometown.
For this certain contest, up stepped Damon Reed – a 46-15 heavyweight who’d beforehand shed to Hasim Rahman and James Toney.
The gutsy American made it by the 1st spherical with Wilder, even so immediately felt his foe’s electricity.
‘The most fiercest puncher in boxing history’ – Deontay Wilder’s knockout electrical power as explained to by Tyson Fury, Luis Ortiz and other opponents
Wilder opened up in the second and started to land mixtures on Reed.
This prompted the instant where by Reed determined to taunt Wilder, beckoning him in for far more punishment.
Unfortunately for Reed, this did not end very well as Wilder replied with a impressive proper hand which still left him crumpled on the canvas.
Obtain out whether or not Tyson Fury will at the time once again showboat against Deontay Wilder in their rematch on Saturday night, reside on talkSPORT.