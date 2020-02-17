[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two:-which-heavyweight-champion-has-the-very-best-ko-share-in-background?]

After knocking out Luis Ortiz on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Deontay Wilder declared himself to be the ‘hardest hitting puncher in boxing history’.

Even though this is of program entirely subjective and will hardly ever be factually confirmed, KO percentage studies do surface to aid the WBC title-holder’s bold declare.

Getty Visuals – Getty Deontay Wilder stopped Luis Ortiz once again

Wilder has the greatest knockout ratio of any heavyweight champion previous or present, as he’s scored 41 early finishes from his 43 fights to day.

Also near the leading is Anthony Joshua. Regardless of dropping his unified heavyweight entire world titles to Andy Ruiz Jr final time out, AJ nevertheless has 21 KOs from 23 fights in full.

Examine out our whole checklist of the prime ten heavyweight champion KO percentages below.

Disclaimer: Some early champions from the pre-1940s era ended up not able to be deemed for this listing as their data are disputed and/or incomplete.

10. Shannon Briggs – 77.9% KO Ratio (68 Fights, 53 KOs)

Getty Briggs held the WBO belt in 2006/07

nine. Mike Tyson – 78.6% KO Ratio (56 Fights, 44 KOs)

Getty Tyson unified the WBA, WBC & IBF titles in between 1986-90, held the WBC title yet again in 1996 and also held the WBA title yet again later on in 1996

8. Charles Martin – 80.% KO Ratio (30 Fights, 24 KOs)

Getty Martin held the IBF title in 2016 and is continue to active now

seven. David Haye – 81.3% KO Ratio (32 Fights, 26 KOs)

Getty Haye held the WBA title between 2009-11. He was earlier also WBA, WBC & WBO cruiserweight champion

6. George Forman – 84.% KO Ratio (81 Fights, 68 KOs)

getty pictures Foreman held the WBC & WBC titles in 1973/74 and held the WBA & IBF belts in 1994/95

5. Frank Bruno – 84.4% KO Ratio (45 Fights, 38 KOs)

Getty Bruno held the WBC title in 1995/95

4. Vitali Klitschko – 87.two% KO Ratio (47 Fights, 41 KOs)

Klitschko held the WBC title concerning 2004-2005 and 2008-12

three. Anthony Joshua – 87.5% KO Ratio (24 Fights, 21 KOs)

Getty Joshua unified the WBA, IBF & WBO titles concerning 2016-2020 and is continue to energetic now

two. Rocky Marciano – 87.8% KO Ratio (49 Fights, 43 KOs)

Getty Photos – Getty Marciano held the NBA (later grew to become the WBA) title amongst 1952-55

one. Deontay Wilder – 95.3% KO Ratio (43 Fights, 41 KOs)