[deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-two:-which-heavyweight-champion-has-the-very-best-ko-share-in-background?]

After knocking out Luis Ortiz on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Deontay Wilder declared himself to be the ‘hardest hitting puncher in boxing history’.
Even though this is of program entirely subjective and will hardly ever be factually confirmed, KO percentage studies do surface to aid the WBC title-holder’s bold declare.
Wilder has the greatest knockout ratio of any heavyweight champion previous or present, as he’s scored 41 early finishes from his 43 fights to day.
Also near the leading is Anthony Joshua. Regardless of dropping his unified heavyweight entire world titles to Andy Ruiz Jr final time out, AJ nevertheless has 21 KOs from 23 fights in full.
Examine out our whole checklist of the prime ten heavyweight champion KO percentages below.
Disclaimer: Some early champions from the pre-1940s era ended up not able to be deemed for this listing as their data are disputed and/or incomplete.
Psychological WARFARE
Johnny Nelson explains why Fury need to make Wilder ‘angry’ to win rematch
Long gone
Tyson Fury thinks Deontay Wilder sacked promoter simply because of his response to the draw
THE Mentor
Tyson Fury’s to start with coach on how he realized Brit would come to be a world champion
SILENCED
When Deontay Wilder’s opponent taunted him and got knocked spark out times later on
diary date
Enjoy Fury vs Wilder 2 weigh in: When will stars confront off in advance of rematch?
PROFILE
Who is Tyson Fury’s trainer? SugarHill Steward – the mentor behind Wilder rematch
highlights
Check out Wilder and Fury’s initially blockbuster battle all over again forward of massive rematch
cannot miss out on
Fury vs Wilder two: How to listen, enjoy and live stream heavyweight showdown
combat evening
Fury vs Wilder on talkSPORT: How to hear to exceptional protection from Las Vegas
Confirmed
Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury two undercard: Fights verified for rematch blockbuster