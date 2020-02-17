[Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury two: Which heavyweight champion has the very best KO share in background?]

By
Paula Griffin
-
After knocking out Luis Ortiz on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Deontay Wilder declared himself to be the ‘hardest hitting puncher in boxing history’.

Even though this is of program entirely subjective and will hardly ever be factually confirmed, KO percentage studies do surface to aid the WBC title-holder’s bold declare.

Wilder has the greatest knockout ratio of any heavyweight champion previous or present, as he’s scored 41 early finishes from his 43 fights to day.

Also near the leading is Anthony Joshua. Regardless of dropping his unified heavyweight entire world titles to Andy Ruiz Jr final time out, AJ nevertheless has 21 KOs from 23 fights in full.

Examine out our whole checklist of the prime ten heavyweight champion KO percentages below.

Disclaimer: Some early champions from the pre-1940s era ended up not able to be deemed for this listing as their data are disputed and/or incomplete.

10. Shannon Briggs – 77.9% KO Ratio (68 Fights, 53 KOs)

Briggs held the WBO belt in 2006/07

nine. Mike Tyson – 78.6% KO Ratio (56 Fights, 44 KOs)

Tyson unified the WBA, WBC & IBF titles between 1986-90, held the WBC title again in 1996 and also held the WBA title again later in 1996

8. Charles Martin – 80.% KO Ratio (30 Fights, 24 KOs)

Martin held the IBF title in 2016 and is still active today

seven. David Haye – 81.3% KO Ratio (32 Fights, 26 KOs)

Haye held the WBA title between 2009-11. He was previously also WBA, WBC & WBO cruiserweight champion

6. George Forman – 84.% KO Ratio (81 Fights, 68 KOs)

Foreman held the WBC & WBC titles in 1973/74 and held the WBA & IBF belts in 1994/95

5. Frank Bruno – 84.4% KO Ratio (45 Fights, 38 KOs)

Bruno held the WBC title in 1995/95

4. Vitali Klitschko – 87.two% KO Ratio (47 Fights, 41 KOs)

three. Anthony Joshua – 87.5% KO Ratio (24 Fights, 21 KOs)

Joshua unified the WBA, IBF & WBO titles between 2016-2020 and is still active today

two. Rocky Marciano – 87.8% KO Ratio (49 Fights, 43 KOs)

Marciano held the NBA (later became the WBA) title between 1952-55

one. Deontay Wilder – 95.3% KO Ratio (43 Fights, 41 KOs)

Wilder has held the WBC title since 2015 and is still active today

