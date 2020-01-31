Deontay Wilder warned Tyson Fury that despite the lack of common media, there are still many mind games

World Boxing News 31/01/2020

📸 Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder can’t get away from Tyson Fury’s mind games, although the two barely share a room while preparing for the second leg.

So far, only two media events are planned, in which Wilder and Fury will trigger a historic second fight in Las Vegas on February 22nd.

The heavyweight stars mainly appeared in separate networks, as this time ESPN and FOX work together on television.

However, this won’t stop Fury from getting into Wilders psyche, according to British promoter Frank Warren.

“I’ve heard that a lack of collaborative media work is an asset for savages.” The thought is that the last time Tyson got into his head, ”said Warren in his latest column.

“Maybe so. What I do know is that Tyson will choose his moment to strike. Believe me, Wilder is far from being off the hook in this regard.

“Wilder didn’t know whether the last time he was fighting his best buddy or worst enemy. He was his buddy for a minute. The next one who verbally dismantled him.

“Tyson will choose his moment before the fight night. Do what he has to do.

“It was relatively quiet when they got together last week and Tyson, who played cool. He said to me that he felt that everything was fine from his point of view.

“He seems to be in excellent shape and is in a good mood. He has to keep it here, ”added the Hall of Famer.

MIND WAR

Anger is famous for his mental fights with opponents, as Wladimir Klitschko noted in 2015 to his disadvantage.

“The Gypsy King” ended a decade of dominance in Germany and has not yet stopped in its quest for size.

Wilder’s WBC webbing could be a second step on the ladder, meaning Britain has two top stars who enjoyed dual rule as rulers.

Everything is going on at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in just three weeks as tickets for an expected sellout are still concerned.

Tickets are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.mgmgrand.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, Top Rank and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A presentation by the Premier Boxing Champions.