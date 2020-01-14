Deontay Wilder, who is open to a UFC crossover fight after the rematch against Tyson Fury, warns against killing the opponent in the octagon

Deontay Wilder has admitted that he likes the idea of ​​a possible crossover fight against a UFC champion in the future.

The heavyweight WBC boxing king is expected to defend his world title in a rematch with Tyson Fury on February 22, but confirmed his interest when asked about a possible fight against an MMA fighter.

Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Wilder and Fury meet again on February 22nd

WAR OF WORDS

Tyson Fury predicts KO, Deontay Wilder promises to “rip his head off his body”

BUILD UP

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 press conference: Watch the highlights and in full

SUPPORTING CAST

Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury 2 has been subjected to the latest news and rumors

UPDATED

Boxing plan 2020, all important upcoming battles and results

CHOSEN ONE

Canelo is said to have put zeros against the next British opponent. Talks are expected this week

SUPERSTAR

Anthony Joshua’s next fight: who could he face? When will it be?

collision

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2 Date: When Do Superstars Meet in Rematch?

MULTITASKING

Tyson Fury confirms plans to return to WWE and face Brock Lesnar after Wilder

DETAILS

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 – Press Conference Today: UK Time? Live broadcast?

big bad wlad

Wladimir Klitschko ‘knocked Deontay Wilder out of the cold’ and made him ’twitch’

The 34-year-old, who wants to retire at the age of 40, told ThaBoxingVoice: “I only have six years and theoretically anything can happen during this period.

“I talked about it before, of course I will fight you in my sport and I will come to your sport and do it.

“I feel MMA, they allow you to step on your opponent and slap his face down with speed and speed.

“Four-ounce gloves, I’m already talking about getting people out of the ring, but that would definitely be the sport I would show it to, man.

Getty Images – Getty

Wilder is open to octagonal fighting

“It’s just different rules, different things, I have a number of skills, I have a lot of intellect and a lot of knowledge about the fight, period.

“So I see that all MMA people always come to boxing because you have to stand on your feet when you box and you have to be a man who is a mother for 36 minutes.

“But I wouldn’t mind going into his world either. One for one. May the best man win.

“But you know that’s all fantasy talk. I don’t think anything will succeed. I’m just too dangerous for a man in any kind of martial arts.

“I would really end a life because I have the strength to do it, and that’s just the bloody truth.”

,