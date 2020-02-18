[department-of-human-solutions-seeking-nonprofit-applications-for-$fifty-million-in-grants]

Close

Tennessee’s Department of Human Solutions has opened an application interval for nonprofits all around the point out to get just one-time funding grants.

The division on Tuesday declared that it is all over again accepting apps for its 2Gen, or “Two Era” grant program, and would be awarding up to $50 million to businesses conference the suitable requirements. The software period finishes March 10.

This time close to, in accordance to DHS, the department is concentrating on more compact companies and issuing quick-term awards.

The 2Gen grant plan, which Tennessee started off in 2014, was intended to be funded by the state’s Short term Help for Needy Family members federal block grant.

Tennessee receives about $190 million in TANF funding every yr, even though DHS has appear less than criticism in modern months over amassing a $732 million reserve of unused cash issued by the federal governing administration.

Though a spokesman for the Division of Human Expert services announced this previous slide that “relocating forward it designed superior monetary sense to use 100% federal pounds” for the 2Gen application, an investigation by The Tennessean found that just around a third of the 2Gen grants experienced been funded working with federal pounds.

In purchase to qualify for a 2Gen grant, companies ought to offer services that enable raise households out of poverty and satisfy at minimum a single of the federal TANF program’s plans:

Giving support to needy families with children so that they can are living in their have residences or the properties of family members.

Ending dependence of needy mother and father on govt added benefits via work, career planning, and relationship.

Avoiding and lessening out-of-wedlock pregnancies.

Marketing the development and routine maintenance of two-mother or father people.

Nonprofits fascinated in making use of for the grant software can stop by the Office of Human Services’ internet site.

Access Natalie Allison at [email protected] Comply with her on Twitter at @natalie_allison.

Want to go through a lot more stories like this? A membership to a single of our Tennessee publications gets you endless accessibility to all the hottest politics information, podcasts like Grand Divisions, as well as newsletters, a customized cellular knowledge and the skill to tap into stories, shots and movies from all over the United states Now Network’s 261 day by day web sites.

Browse or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/news/politics/2020/02/18/tennessee-tanf-dhs-trying to find-apps-two-gen-grants/4793861002/