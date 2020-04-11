Department of Justice investigates veterans’ homes killing more than 24 people after testing positive for coronavirus

The Justice Department announced on Friday that it was investigating a veteran home in Massachusetts that killed more than 24 people after testing positive for coronavirus. The Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will conduct a joint review on whether residents have been deprived of access to medical care at the facility.

“It will be difficult to overstate our obligations to the health and well-being of the elderly and the disabled, and thus their families. The Federal Rights Owners Act states that The rights have been specifically protected by Holyork Soldiers’ House, “a statement said.

According to CBS Boston, as of Thursday, 32 veterans had died, of which 28 were coronavirus-positive. In total, 69 residents were positive and 68 staff were positive.

Even before the pandemic struck, Holyork’s situation was disastrous. According to the latest inspection report for August 2019, Medicare.gov has given the facility one of a total of five stars. The facility staff was also rated “well below average”, the health check score was “below average”, and the facility was judged to have “average” quality care.

Home governor Bennett Walsh was placed on paid administrative leave on March 30 after Governor Charlie Baker was informed of the situation. Walsh accused him of lying and arguing that the officer had not been informed of the tragedy at the soldier’s house.

Val Liptak, now CEO of West Massachusetts Hospital, took over Walsh at the soldier’s house. When contacted by CBS News, Soldiers Home forwarded a request for comment to the Secretariat of the Massachusetts Department of Health and Human Services. Is responding decisively to emergencies and is continually making the necessary changes to protect the safety of its occupants. ”

New staff have been dispatched to the facility after several employees have become infected with COVID-19. The new Home administration also uses contract and daily wage staff, as well as support from the Massachusetts State Guard, who was called on by the Governor of Baker.

Massachusetts Attorney General Mora Healy also announced on Wednesday that her office at Soldiers Home would investigate “problems.”

Our office has begun an investigation of the Holyoy Soldiers Home to determine if a problem has occurred with this facility and determine if any legal action is required. In this tragic situation, my mind is turned to the family who has lost a loved one.

— Maura Healey [@MassAGO] April 8, 2020

“We investigate the facts, determine what happened, ensure compliance with institutionalized civil rights laws, and protect veterans who remain in soldiers’ homes. It owes to his family and the public, “said Assistant Secretary of Justice Dryland of the Civil Rights Office in a statement.

Residents and families are encouraged to contact the investigator at 1-888-221-6023 or email us at USAMA.victimassistance@usdoj.gov.

