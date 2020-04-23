Department of Justice targets landlords who demand sexual preference instead of rent during a pandemic

Attorney General William Barr accused the landlord of seeking a sexual preference in exchange for a house from a landlord for those who needed to postpone rent due to financial difficulties due to a continuing pandemic. Instructed US lawyers across the country to prioritize the case indicted in.

“Such behavior is mean and illegal,” Barr said in a memo. “And the Department of Justice isn’t hesitant to intervene in the event of overt fraud. This behavior is unacceptable in normal time, and certainly not now.”

Senior Justice Department officials told CBS News that they are currently investigating some complaints, but have not commented on ongoing investigations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Hawaii Women’s Status Committee has received 12 complaints from tenants claiming sexual harassment by landlords. Caraja Bora Carols, executive director of the committee, told CBS News in a telephone interview. Since Buzzfeed News first reported about the issue last week, her office has been calling from women across the country from San Francisco to Indianapolis, and her office far from the mainland is calling for help.

“The woman didn’t seem to have a clue as to where to go,” said Jabola-Carolus.

As part of a growing list of COVID-19-related priorities in the sector, Barr led the effort with the help of the Civil Attorney General Eric Dreiband and Vermont’s agent Christina Nolan. Did. .

According to the National Multifamily Housing Council, at the beginning of April, about one-third of US renters were unable to pay as scheduled. Last week, 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits, and over 26 million Americans were unemployed because of a pandemic.

However, some landlords offer rent reductions to tenants who may be in financial tension due to increasing uncertainty, while renting sexual preferences instead of monthly payments. By violating state and federal housing laws.

Predatory behavior in housing is a problem that the ministry has been monitoring since the creation of the Sexual Harassment and Housing Initiative in 2017.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced that it had filed a lawsuit against co-owners and managers of several rental properties in Russellville, Kentucky, for persistent harassment of female tenants since 2012.

According to the Justice Department, the defendants would have violated fair housing law if they continued their actions. In one example, a real estate manager “proposed to give female tenants tangible housing benefits such as rent reductions, rent oversights and overdue or unpaid in exchange for sexual preferences.”

In that case, the defendant’s lawyer was not found.

“Without the predatory practices of malicious landlords, it’s hard enough in the present times,” Barr said.

Read the Department of Justice notes here:

. [TagsToTranslate] Democratic Party