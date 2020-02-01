DePaul leaves another lead in loss for Marquette

MILWAUKEE – Markus Howard returned to action and scored 31 runs and Marquette defeated DePaul 76-72 on Saturday in the game that the Blue Demons were the most ahead.

His jumper – which followed a few foul shots – took place with 82 seconds left to lead the Golden Eagles (16-6, 6-4 Big East Conference) for good. He scored eight of the last 10 of Marquette. Howard gave Marquette the only lead of the first half on 21-20.

He left Wednesday night’s double overtime win against Xavier with 11:15 still in regulation when a slap in the face resulted in a bloody nose.

It had no effect on his game because he made five of his first nine 3-pointer to score 15 of the first 21 points of Marquette. He cooled down to shoot 8-of-21 but made 10 of 11 from the foul line. Koby McEwen scored 13 points and Jayce Johnson 11.

After winning 12 of their first 13, the Blue Demons (13-9) went 1-8 in the Big East Conference game. Charlie Moore led four Blue Demons in double digits with 21 points, who as a team missed 11 of 23 free throws.