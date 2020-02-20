[DePaul pummeled at house by No. 12 Villanova]

Saddiq Bey and Collin Gillespie each built five of Villanova’s 18 3-pointers, and the 12th-ranked Wildcats employed their prolonged-variety taking pictures to conquer DePaul 91-71 on Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena.

Villanova went 18 for 26 from deep in its 20th straight victory versus DePaul. The Wildcats (20-six, 9-4 Massive East) have manufactured at least 9 3s in their previous 5 online games, together with 17 throughout Sunday’s 76-56 victory at Temple.

Bey finished with 22 points and seven helps. Gillespie and Justin Moore experienced 17 points apiece.

DePaul (13-13, one-12) dropped its eighth straight video game. The Blue Demons took the Wildcats to extra time in a 79-75 decline on Jan. 14, but the rematch was a blowout.

Whilst Villanova was taking goal from deep, DePaul went 4 for 12 from 3-issue vary. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 17 factors, and Paul Reed completed with 13 points and seven rebounds.

In the course of 1 telling sequence in the next half, Coleman-Lands designed a wonderful steal before missing a jam for DePaul. Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree then slammed it property at the other conclude, providing Villanova its most significant guide of the game at 77-46 with eight: 21 left.

Cosby-Roundtree completed with 11 points and 7 rebounds.

The Wildcats grabbed management when they shut the initially 50 percent with a 15-2 operate for a 46-26 guide at the split. They had 10 3s at halftime the Blue Demons experienced 10 built discipline plans.

Big Photo

Villanova improved to 15-one this period when it wins the rebounding fight. Cosby-Roundtree led the Wildcats to a 35-28 benefit on the glass.

DePaul dropped to 1-four towards ranked opponents this time. The Blue Demons got off to a fantastic start this 12 months, but the Significant East slate has been a catastrophe.

UP Upcoming

Villanova visits Xavier on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Musketeers 68-62 in their Big East opener on Dec. 30.

DePaul hosts Georgetown on Saturday night. The Blue Demons misplaced 76-72 to the Hoyas on Feb. 8.