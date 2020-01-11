DePaul remains profitless in Big East with a loss for St. John’s

Loading...

NEW YORK – Rasheem Dunn collapsed 19 points with eight rebounds and five assists and Greg Williams Jr. lowered two late free throws when St. John returned to Madison Square Garden on Saturday from DePaul 74-67.

Mustapha Heron scored 15 points with three 3-pointers and Julian Champagnie added 11 when the Red Storm broke a three-game losing skid to claim their first win in the Big East.

St. John’s (12-5, 1-3) had a 12 point lead with 6:03 to play before DePaul (12-4, 0-3) brought it to 71-67 in the last minute. Williams, who scored four runs, all on the line, left two free throws with 41 seconds to go, making it a two-possession game.

DePaul missed four shots in the 1:53 final, including three 3-point attempts and finished 3-for-15 from behind the arc. Jaylen Butz led the Blue Demons with 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 15 points and Charlie Moore 14, but were a combined 3-of-13 from deep. Moore put together 12 assists and eight rebounds.

The teams had combined for a 23-3 non-conference record but are 1 and 7 in the Big East. St. John plays on the road on Wednesday. DePaul will face Villanova on the road on Tuesday.