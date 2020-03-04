depaul-shocks-visiting-marquette

Charlie Moore scored DePaul’s final 4 details at the free-throw line to raise the Blue Demons to a 69-68 earn about Marquette on Tuesday evening.

Moore built two at line with 21 seconds left to snap a tie and included two additional with six seconds remaining for a four-level cushion. Marquette’s Markus Howard designed a three-pointer as time ran out.

Moore concluded with 15 factors, a person of 5 Blue Demons gamers in double figures. Romeo Weems added 13 points. Jaylen Butz chipped in 12, Jalen Coleman-Lands also scored 12 and Darious Corridor experienced 11. Weems also had 11 rebounds.

Howard, coming in as the nation’s major scorer at 27.6 factors for each game, experienced 31 details but shot only 7 of 20. He skipped 5 straight pictures in the final four: 32 just before his recreation-ending 3-pointer. No other player scored in double figures for the Golden Eagles (18-11, eight-9 Huge East Convention). Jayce Johnson had 10 rebounds.

The Blue Demons evened the season collection from the Golden Eagles with the gain. Marquette defeated DePaul 76-72 on Feb. 1.

DePaul (15-15, 3-14) finishes the normal season in opposition to Providence on the street on Saturday. Marquette finishes the typical period versus St. John’s on the highway on Saturday.