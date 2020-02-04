DePaul suffers fifth straight loss

Paula Griffin
KyKy Tandy scored 14 points, Paul Scruggs added 13 and Xavier defeated DePaul 67-59 in Wintrust Arena on Tuesday-evening.

Tyrique Jones scored 12 with 18 rebounds and three blocks for the musketeers (15-8, 4-6 Big East Conference), who surpassed the Blue Demons 50-37. Quentin Goodin added 12 points and Naji Marshall had nine with seven assists.

Xavier hit eight three-pointers in the first half, with Goodin and Scruggs making back-to-back triples, and the musketeers led 35-16 at rest after shooting 44% percent outside the arc (8 of 18).

The 16 first half points of DePaul were a low season for the team.

Paul Reed scored 18 points with nine rebounds and seven steals and for DePaul (13-10, 1-9), who lost five times in a row. Jalen Coleman-Lands added 17 points and Charlie Moore had 10 and eight assists.

Xavier plays at Providence at home on Saturday. DePaul is on the road opposite Georgetown on Saturday.

